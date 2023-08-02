Queen’s grandson shares photos of ‘last days in Europe’ before moving abroad

Before heading Down Under, Count Nikolai of Monpezat enjoyed time with loved ones in Europe. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s eldest grandchild took to his personal Instagram account on Tuesday to share a carousel of photos, which he simply captioned: “My last days in Europe.”

The carousel features pictures of the Count, as well as one of a couple, who appear to be his father Prince Joachim of Denmark and stepmother Princess Marie, sunbathing. Nikolai also included a photo of himself swimming seemingly with his younger brothers, Count Felix and Count Henrik, as well as a solo shot of a woman, who appears to be his mother, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

According to 9Honey, Nikolai ﻿shared on Monday a picture from Sydney on his Instagram Story, writing “Touch down.” Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s nephew is studying﻿ at the University of Technology in Sydney this fall.

Prior to leaving, Nikolai told Numéro magazine that he was “excited to live abroad again.” He said, “The upcoming semester I will spend in Australia studying elective courses. It is an adventure I am stoked to begin and super excited to live abroad again.”

Nikolai added, “The choice fell on Australia because it is very foreign for a Dane like me. I have never been that far away and I believe seeing that corner of the world takes more than two weeks holiday, hence I want to try and move there.”

Press advisor Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen previously confirmed to B.T. that the 23-year-old Count was moving to Sydney with his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, to study. Nikolai, who is currently seventh in line to the Danish throne, isn’t the only member of the Danish royal family leaving Europe this year. The Count’s father and stepmother are moving to Washington, D.C. this summer.

Prince Joachim is set to begin a new position at the Embassy of Denmark in D.C. on Sept. 1. In a previous statement (translated to English) released by the Danish Ministry of Defense, the dad of four said, “I am proud that I continue to have the opportunity to represent Denmark internationally in the area of security and defence. Transatlantic cooperation is a high-priority area, and I am honored that they have found me qualified for the task.”