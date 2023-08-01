Did Crown Princess Mary’s son vacation with Italian-born Princess and her family?

Prince Christian of Denmark appears to have spent time with Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies and her family this summer. Eagle-eyed royal watcher OMierzejewska spotted Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest child in a photo recently shared on Princess Camilla of Bourbon Two Sicilies’ Instagram Story.

The black-and-white picture shows the future King of Denmark standing behind Camilla’s husband, Prince Charles of Bourbon Two Sicilies. The group photo also includes Camilla and Charles’ two daughters, Princess Maria Chiara, 18, and Princess Maria Carolina, 20. Under the photos, Princess Camilla simply wrote “Family and Friends ❤️.”

©Instagram/Princess Camilla of Bourbon Two Sicilies





Christian, who turns 18 in October, has previously been seen with Princess Maria Chiara. In May, Princess Maria Carolina shared photos from the Monaco Grand Prix, including a snapshot of Prince Christian standing next to her sister Princess Maria Chiara.

The Daily Mail Australia reported in June that Christian was rumored to be dating the Italian-born Princess. “Christian is just four months away from his 18th birthday and he’s interested in having a proper girlfriend, mostly to fend off wannabe fans, but he also likes the idea of having a real companion,”﻿ a Danish source told Woman’s Day at the time. “Chiara ticks all the right boxes – she’s funny, intelligent and very well connected via her social media. Of course, Mary would love to see him date someone like Chiara, who, despite seeming to have a jet-set lifestyle, has never had a whiff of scandal, nor has her older sister Carolina.”

According to the source, the Prince and Princess’ respective mothers “couldn’t be happier that the kids are hanging out, and they’ve been giggling together about the chance of the friendship blossoming into romance, if it hasn’t already, but of course, they’re doing their best not to interfere and let nature take its course.” The source also noted that Prince Christian “is definitely taken with Chiara – it remains to be seen if she feels the same. For now, they get along well, both families approve and they have a lot of similar tastes in music, sports and even film.”

Princess Maria Chiara, who was born in Rome, is the youngest of Princess Camilla and Prince Charles of Bourbon Two Sicilies’ children. Her father is the head of the Royal House of Bourbon Two Sicilies, the family that “reigned over the South of Italy for over 150 years.”