Prince Albert of Monaco sends message of support to King Charles

King Charles III has Prince Albert of Monaco’s support. The monegasque royal sent his “warmest thoughts and prayers” to the 75-year-old monarch in a message following news of the King’s cancer diagnosis.

“Your Majesty,” Albert began. “In these difficult times, my family would like to express to you our full support. Your determination, courage and openness have always been a source of inspiration.”

“I am convinced that you will show the same bravery throughout this challenge,” Prince Albert continued. “My family and the people of Monaco join me in sending you, the Royal Family and your loved ones our warmest thoughts and prayers.”

©Getty Images



Prince Albert (pictured with the King in May 2023) sent a message of support to the monarch

Albert’s message came one day after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. While the type of cancer has not been revealed, it has been confirmed that it is not prostate cancer. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “Thankfully, this has been caught early.”

Princes William and Harry’s father began his treatment as an out-patient on Monday. Buckingham Palace has said that King Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Following the King’s first treatment, a palace source told The Telegraph that His Majesty is “on his usual good form in every way, just a little frustrated that his condition has affected not just his own plans but impacted on others.”

King Charles was seen on Tuesday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was disclosed. The monarch appeared emotional as he and Queen Camilla were driven from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace, where they reportedly took a helicopter to Sandringham.