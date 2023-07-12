Celia Cruz Tribute: Woodlawn Cemetery honors the iconic singer on the 20th anniversary of her passing

Experience and honor the extraordinary as Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx prepares to unveil its majestic mausoleum on July 16th, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the legendary “Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz’s untimely passing. This remarkable event was confirmed by a cemetery spokesperson, generating immense excitement among the late singer’s devoted fans.

Joining together to honor the timeless icon, fans of Celia Cruz will have the exclusive opportunity to pay homage to the beloved “Guarachera de Cuba” between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., as revealed by Barbara Selesky.

©GettyImages



Celia Cruz performs live on stage at The North Sea Jazz Festival in the Hague, Holland on July 14 2000

Celia is resting eternally beside her lies her late husband, the renowned trumpeter Pedro Knight, who bid farewell to this world in 2007.

Immerse yourself in the captivating atmosphere of the mausoleum, resonating with the enchanting melodies of Celia Cruz, a tradition upheld by the cemetery for countless years.

©GettyImages



Cuban salsa singer Celia Cruz and her husband Pedro Knight arrive at the 2001 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Tribute to Julio Iglesias at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, September 10, 2001.

Within the hallowed grounds of Woodlawn Cemetery, where grandeur meets tranquility, Celia Cruz’s tomb is a testament to her enduring legacy. Drawing countless visitors, this sacred site embraces approximately 1,400 opulent private mausoleums, providing a final resting place for luminaries from music, literature, politics, sports, and business.

Moreover, Selesky shared an exciting detail for those arriving at Woodlawn by private car. A seamless journey awaits as they can traverse the cemetery’s two entrances, guided toward the artist’s majestic mausoleum with utmost ease and reverence.

Adding to the fervor surrounding this monumental occasion, the traditional Cuban parade in New York, an annual spectacle beloved by the community, will converge on July 16th. Departing from the vibrant intersection of 38th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan, this year’s procession will be dedicated to the immortal memory of the legendary Celia Cruz, infusing the vibrant streets with pulsating rhythms and heartfelt tributes.

Prepare to be part of a historic celebration as Woodlawn Cemetery opens its doors to honor the immeasurable contributions of Celia Cruz. Join fellow admirers in a day filled with nostalgia, reverence, and an unwavering appreciation for the extraordinary life and music of the always-remembered “Queen of Salsa.”