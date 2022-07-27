Bruno Mars shows off his conga skills to Celia Cruz and Johnny Pacheco’s ‘Quimbara’

Bruno Mars is showing off his salsa skills! The singer, real name Peter Gene Hernandez recently showed off his conga skills while jamming with Paak and La Verdad during the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party, to the late Celia Cruz and Johnny Pacheco’s iconic song “Quimbara.” The Instagram account for International Salsa Museum shared an amazing video of his impressive percussion skills.



The Instagram account for the queen of Latin music showed support in the comments of the video, with clapping emojis, a heart, and a hands-up emoji in celebration.



Bruno’s father is Puerto Rican, which is making him half Boricua. While Cruz was Cuban America, Puerto Rico has a rich history when it comes to Bomba, Plena, and Salsa. If you visit Puerto Rico, you will see murals and artwork honoring Cruz all around the city streets.

