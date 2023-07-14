Shakira looks beautiful in the studio as she makes new music

Shakira has used her time in England to support Lewis Hamilton in the British GP and to ‘cook’ something in the studio. The Te Felicito singer shared a series of photos on her social networks in a recording studio next to the producers Alexander Castillo and Ruffy Duffy.



The singer recently shared images from her “studio time” in London, showcasing her beauty. More than a year after separating from Gerard Piqué, the father of her children, she looked stunning with loose, wavy hair, a white top, and black cargo pants.

Fans couldn’t help but comment with excitement.“Being Single is Good for You Shakira, “This woman flourished”, “We Want a Record and Tour of historical successes”, and “The Secret of Eternal Youth,“‘ were just some of the reactions from her followers.



©Sony



Shakira released ‘Copa vacía’ a couple weeks ago with Manuel Turizo



Not only did Shakira, who is rumored to perform at Messi’s debut Inter Miami game, showcase her beauty, but she is actively working on a new project. This could imply: recording a new single or preparing for a new album. If it’s the latter, it would mark her tenth studio album, six years after the release of her last album, “El Dorado” in 2017.





The singer has been very active in the studio, because ‘Shaki’ also met the producer and songwriter David Stewart, the creator of several hits such as Dynamite, by BTS. Alongside the photo of her with David, the singer wrote: “Working on what will be my next single.”

©@iamdavidstewart



David Stewart and Shakira



Last year, in an interview with ELLE, Shakira talked about her new album. “I have a whole album that I am very excited about. And some songs will be heard imminently, some are collaborations.”

“I thought the album was done, but every time I go into the studio to tweak a verse or mix a song that’s almost ready to go, I end up with new music because right now I feel creative, and I feel like it’s an amazing avenue for that can make sense of things,” she told the publication.

