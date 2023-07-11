Shakira and David Stewart spotted on a walk in London

Shakira is enjoying her time in London. The singer has had a busy couple of days, attending the British Grand Prix, some of the city’s most popular restaurants, and is now spending time with one of the industry’s leading musical producers, David Stewart. The two were spotted while out on a walk in the city.

©GrosbyGroup



David Stewart and Shakira

Photos show the two walking comfortably alongside each other, with Shakira looking sporty and stylish in matching neon green sweatpants and sweater. Stewart wore some grey pants and white polo shirt, and the two were accompanied by an unnamed woman.

Shakira’s meeting with Stewart has sent many of her fans spiraling in excitement, since it likely represents another single from the singer. Some days ago, she shared a photo alongside Stewart on her Instagram, captioning it, “In London working with David Stewart on what might be my next single.”

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira in London

Stewart has been an important pop voice in the industry, working alongside the Jonas Brothers, BTS, and Shania Twain. A collaboration with Shakira seems like the right move for him.

Shakira’s new music

Shakira is currently going through one of the most prolific and succesful moments in her career. Over the past month, she’s shared photos alongside Bizarrap, who’s become her friend ever since the release of their record-smashing collaboration, suggesting that the two might be working on a new project.

Over the past year, Shakira has released a string of hit singles, most recently, “Copa Vacia,” alongside Manuel Turizo. Before that she released “Acrostico,” which featured the voices of her two sons, Milan and Sasha.

