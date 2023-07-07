©GettyImages
Cardi B praises Shakira and sings her songs after meeting her in Paris: ‘Life is so crazy’

“I know all of them,” she said, before singing ‘Monotonia’ and ‘Te Felicito.’

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Cardi B shared her excitement after meeting Shakira for the first time. The rapper has been having the best time in Paris, attending multiple fashion shows, showing her best looks and spending time with some fan-favorite celebrities and Hollywood stars.

Yesterday Cardi had the opportunity to meet the Colombian singer at the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show, sitting next to Camila Cabello and Shakira.

Cardi was seen sharing a sweet moment with Shakira after the show, taking some selfies and praising her for her success. “I’m so happy for you, your new music, it’s going crazy after everything, your story,” the rapper said.

She then went on to talk about how she felt meeting the singer, sharing her thoughts during an Instagram Live, in which she also took a moment to sing along to some of her favorite songs from the star. “I know all of them,” she said, before singing ‘Monotonia’ and ‘Te Felicito.’

“She’s just amazing. She’s just amazing. Life is so crazy, I would have never thought as a young kid that I would be meeting Shakira,” Cardi said to her fans. “It was incredible to meet her,” she added. “That was just a great moment.”

“It was really giving ‘Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Shakira, Shakira,” Cardi said about her hit song ‘Beautiful Liar.’ Fans of the two stars shared their excitement following their interaction, with some online users asking them to collaborate on new music.

Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

