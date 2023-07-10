Shakira stops by the British GP and fuels Lewis Hamilton dating rumors

Shakira was recently spotted at the British Grand Prix. And while many celebrities attend these types of sporting events, Shakira’s fan base seems convinced that she was paying a visit to Lewis Hamilton, the British Formula 1 driver with whom she’s been linked over the past few weeks. While rumors have not been confirmed, the two have been spotted at the same locations repeatedly, including Grand Prix events, restaurants, boat rides, and more.

On July 8th, Shakira shared a photo of herself in London, alongside music producer David Stewart. She then shared some of the photos of her “Day off,” showing her at the Grand Prix in a denim top with some leather pants and some stylish sunglasses. She was accompanied by her brother, Tonino Mebarak.

The previous evening, Shakira was photographed arriving at the restaurant Chiltern Firehouse, one of the trendiest in London. While she arrived alone, many believe she was on her way to meet up with Hamilton. She wore a sporty and trendy outfit made out of a mesh top, a cap, some black pants with a white stripe on them, and a Balenciaga bag.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira in London

Over the past weeks, Shakira has been traveling the world. She was photographed with her children, surfing in Costa Rica, and also in Paris, where she attended some fashion shows and events hosted over Paris Fashion Week.

