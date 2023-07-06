Meta’s Threads has taken the social media world by storm, and we know you’re itching to find out who’s ruling the follower game hours after its early release.

Unsurprisingly the stars who are, as of this writing, reining supreme on this exciting new platform are indeed among the most viral lately.

From Kim Kardashian to Shakira to Will Smith, find below a listicle of the profiles with the most followers on Threads.