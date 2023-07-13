Lucero and Michel Kuri announce their separation after over a decade together

Lucero, who recently celebrated her daughter’s debut in the world of musical theatre, has made an unexpected announcement on social media about her personal life. She and Michel Kuri, her partner of over a decade, have decided to take a break from their relationship.

The singer and businessman have expressed their hope that the break will be temporary. This news has surprised many, as the former couple was known for having a strong and happy bond.

Lucero and Michel began their relationship in 2012

“From the deep love that Micho and I share, we want to share with you that for now, we have decided to put our beautiful relationship as a couple of many years on pause,” wrote Lucero in a message she shared on her social media on the evening of July 12th.

Kuri, the nephew of Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, did the same and simultaneously shared the exact text on his Instagram account. “The timing is playing tricks on us, work is consuming us, and we cannot share as many moments together and have the same level of interaction as we always have,” continued the actress, exposing the reasons that led them to make this decision.

The couple confirmed their relationship at the end of 2012, a year after Lucero’s official divorce from Manuel Mijares.

“By mutual agreement, in peace and hand in hand, we have made this difficult decision, which we hope will be temporary for the sake of the great love we have for each other,” she added. “We always appreciate your affection and respect for both of us,” concludes the message signed by both Lucero and the businessman.

is Kuri jelous of Mijares?

There has been speculation among internet users about whether Michel Kuri, Lucero’s current partner, might have felt jealous of her ex-husband, Mijares. This comes after the surprising announcement of Lucero’s separation.

Some have suggested that the close relationship between Lucero and Mijares could have been a factor. It is well-known that the two maintained a good relationship for their children’s sake and continued to work on projects together..

A few years ago, Michel was questioned precisely about the closeness between his partner and Mijares. “No, man, why jealousy? It’s a source of pride that they do such beautiful things. Honestly, they are doing very well. They are a fantastic couple. What can I say? You don’t need to ask what is visible, right?” he expressed in 2021 during a press event in Mexico City.

“He is not jealous, I believe he admires me a lot, supports me greatly, shares in the good things that happen to me, enjoys my successes, and always applauds me. He doesn’t get involved or tell me what to do or not to do,” Lucero expressed in 2019 on the show “De Primera Mano.” “He is a very intelligent man, very confident.”

Lucero also spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband at the time and dismissed the reconciliation longed for by fans between her and Mijares. “Imagine, we divorced about forty years ago, or who knows how many years ago, so I think it’s not going to happen. We remain good friends, we remain parents to our children, and with great pride,” the singer expressed.