Kevin Costner’s wife is requesting over $200k in child support: Report

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s split is growing more contentious. The couple, who were together for almost two decades, announced their split earlier this year. Baumgartner appears to have surprised Costner with the divorce papers and is now requesting over $200,000 monthly payments in child support.

Court documents reveal Baumgartner is requesting for monthly payments of $248,000 for their three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Court documents claim the figure "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle." They also request for Costner to pay for $100 percent of the kids’ education, extracurricular activities and health care expenses.

Previous court documents suggest Costner and Baumgartner have had disagreements since their split, with Costner’s lawyers claiming Baumgartner hadn’t followed their prenup agreement. According to these files, Baumgartner remained on the premises even though their prenup states that in the event of their divorce, both had to leave their home within 30 days of filing the papers.

These files detail some of Costner’s payments, including $38,000 a month in child support , covering 100 percent of child related costs, $30,000 a month for Baumgartner’s rental home a $10,000 advance to cover her moving costs.

Baumgartner listed their date of separation as April 11, citing irreconcilable differences.

