Kevin Costner makes final demand before returning to ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner’s hit series “Yellowstone” will conclude after season five. The series is one of the most watched programs in America and came to an abrupt end after there were rumors of a rift between Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan. According to new reports, Costner is making one last demand before he shoots the new season of the series.

©GettyImages



Costner and Sheridan

Puck News reports that Costner is refusing to work unless he reads the conclusion of his character’s story arc, wanting to have a final approval of how he’s dispatched from the show. "So Sheridan may not be able to dispose of his Western-loving leading man via a kick from an angry horse," reads the website.

“Yellowstone” execs reportedly didn’t give Costner a heads up before they announced that the series was concluding after season five, elevating tensions between both parties. It appears like the standoff has been so serious that Costner has refused to appear on set as production continues and cast and crew are shooting the series’ final string of episodes, scheduled to air this November.

Costner is reportedly making $1.2 million per episode this season.

©GettyImages



Matthew McConaughey appears to be all in with the series’ spin off

Despite the tricky situation Sheridan and the “Yellowstone” universe are in, there’s a lot of hype surrounding the spin off series that’s expected to take on the mantle, including the fact that Matthew McConaughey is in talks to star. While it’s unknow what the spinoff will be about, it’ll feature the name “Yellowstone” in the title.

Related Video: CHESCA releases party anthem “Que Te Vaya Bien” Loading the player...