It was revealed this week that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s love story has come to an end after his wife filed to end their 18-year marriage. Costner is reportedly shocked and does not want the divorce. “It’s disappointing, he loves her, and he loves his children,” a source told Page Six.



Baumgartner, 49, asked for joint custody of their three kids. The couple shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace Avery, 12. She is also a stepmom to Costner’s children; he shares Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35, with Silva. Kevin also has a son named Liam, who is 26, with Bridget Rooney. Get to know his kids below.

