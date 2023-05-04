Taylor Swift’s new rumored boo is The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy

The news came last month that Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn called it quits. Since then, it seems like there is a new person the singer is rumored to be dating every week. On Wednesday, a new man entered the chat, with reports surfacing that she is dating The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy

The reports come from The Sun. A source reportedly told the outlet the couple is “madly in love,” adding that it’s still in the early days. They noted they first dated briefly, almost ten years ago, “but timings just didn’t work out.” Swift is also a fan of the band, and has attended his shows in the past.

Earlier this year in January, The 1975 welcomed Swift on stage at their show at London’s O2 Arena. She performed her song Anti Hero for the surprised audience live for the first time.

Swift is currently on tour so it’s hard to imagine how she has time to date. “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting,” the source said, “but she cannot wait to see him again.”



Taylor Swift, Nick Grimshaw and Matt Healy in 2015

Since the split, rumors surrounding Swift’s love life have been prevalent. Last week fans believed she was secretly dating Spanish race-car driver Fernando Alonso. There was also speculation about Dylan O’Brien, but he is one of her her best friends.