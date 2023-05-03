Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s role as a father

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story has the world captivated. After calling off their wedding in September 2003 and splitting in January 2004, they remained one of the most iconic Hollywood couples. When they got back together in May 2021, Bennifer 2.0 was here to stay. Now they are enjoying life as a blended family.





The “Jenny from the Block” singer walked the carpet at the Met Gala alone before heading to the Today show for an interview. When talking about Affleck, she praised him as a “wonderful father and a father figure” to his three children and her twins, Max and Emme. Affleck﻿ shares, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means, and they love him and they appreciate him and so do I,” the artist said.





As for how the teens are doing, she said they are challenging everything. “Listen they’re becoming adutls. They are challenging everything in life, they’re looking at everything, and these kids have so much information, so much more than we had. So they’re thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old.”

JLo also shared what fans can expect from her new album dedicated to their love, This is Me... Now saying it has her “whole heart” “It does capture this moment in time for me when we first got back together a couple of years ago,” she said. “It’s a beautiful piece of work. I’m very proud of it, and I can’t wait to put it out later in the summer, early fall.”