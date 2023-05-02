Jennifer Lopez’s date to the Met Gala was her younger sister Lynda Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was among family last night at the 2023 Met Gala. The Hollywood star decided to attend the highly anticipated fashion event with her sister Lynda Lopez, and her manager Benny Medina.

And while fans of the actress were expecting to see her walk the red carpet with her husband Ben Affleck, JLo had the best time with her sister, who also wore a black ensemble to the ball.

Jennifer was also there with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey. The celebrity crew also attended the Met Gala after-party in New York City, with the singer changing into a more comfortable outfit, but keeping up with the theme of the evening, in celebration of Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy.

The star has a close relationship with her sister. She previously shared a sweet tribute to Lynda during International Women’s Day, including her older sister Leslie Lopez. Lynda is known for keeping her personal life private, however, she also works in the entertainment business, as a journalist and co-founder of Nuyorican Productions.

Jennifer made her grand entrance at the Met Gala, wearing a stunning Ralph Lauren cutout gown, accessorized with a leather beret and matching black gloves. “I wasn’t sure about the hat, but now I’m kinda feeling it,” she told La La Anthony for Vogue.

The actress took to Instagram to share how she prepared for the evening, showing the process while drinking one of her Delola spritzes. “Met moments,” she wrote, adding the original sketches for the final look.