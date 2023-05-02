Why Ben Affleck wasn’t at the Met Gala with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was one of the A-Listers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala yesterday. Many couples walked the carpet together but Bennifer fans were disappointed to see Ben Affleck was not in attendance.





Although JLo looked incredible alone, it’s always exciting to see her and her husband on the carpet together. So where was the Air star? the DailyMail reported Tuesday that he wasn’t able to attend the Gala because he had work commitments he couldn’t get out of.

As for what the commitment could be, Affleck has been shooting his new movie “The Instigators” with Matt Damon. They were spotted filming in Boston in March.

JLo did not enjoy the evening alone, she took her 51-year-old sister Lynda Lopez as her plus one to the Casamigos Met Gala after-party.



Bennifer has yet to attend the Met Gala carpet together. In 2021 they shared a kiss inside but posed on the carpet alone. They were expected to show up in 2022 but were no-shows.



©GettyImages



Bennifer at the Met 2021

This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty which acted as the dress code for the evening. JLo looked stunning in a custom Ralph Lauren black and blush halter gown, opera gloves, and a black hat.

She admitted that at first, she was unsure about the hat, telling Vogue, “I wasn’t sure about the hat, but now I’m kind of feeling it.” The “Jenny from the Block” singer also reflected on meeting the late designer. “I got to meet him, and as a little girl from the Bronx, who kind of aspired to be in the fashion world, to be an entertainer- to meet people like that was always such a dream for me.”