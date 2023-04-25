Jennifer Lopez, Jaime Camil, and more partner with Roku to make original Latino content

Jennifer Lopez, Jaime Camil, and Juanpa Zurita are partnering up with Roku. The company is expanding its original content and has reached out to Latino stars to get the job done.

Deadline reports that Lopez, Camil, and Zurita will be providing different types of content to Roku Originals. Lopez is bringing “Thanks a Million” for a third season, following celebrities that give away $100,000 to people that inspire them. Previous guest stars include Lauren Jauregui, Pau Gasol, Michelle Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama, and more.

Camil will serve as narrator for “Desde la Raiz,” a TV series that explores the origins of various Mexican products, and Zurita stars in “Carpe DM with Juanpa,” a series that trails him as he pushes his mind and body in various activities.

Each of these icons target a different demographic, ensuring that Roku is reaching as many Latinos as possible.

“We’re committed to delivering high-quality, culturally relevant original programming to tens of millions of viewers, and we are thrilled to welcome such an exceptional new group of on-camera and off-camera creative voices to our Roku Originals lineup,” said David Eilenberg, the head of content of Roku Media.

Other programs that will be available to stream exclusively on Roku include “Serenata de las Estrellas,” “La Divina Comedia,” “Batalla en Abuela’s kitchen,” and more.