Super Bowl 2023: Wilmer Valderrama on the importance of supporting small businesses

I have a few questions about your partnership with Pepsi. I know that the restaurant industry has been impacted by the pandemic. How will this partnership provide support to small businesses?

Well, this partnership has been supporting the small business for a couple of years now. They’ve been doing a lot of incredible programs that have given small businesses tools not only to grow but to find new customers and a new wave of interest in what their offering. That’s been really beautiful in this Hispanic digital and delivery program, one that’s been proven to increase not just the visibility, but the capabilities for restaurants. I’m someone who’s had a lot of experience with the restaurant industry. I started as a bus boy when I was a teenager and spent all day getting dishes from one side of the room to the other and fixing the butter on the table, you know? (laughs).

And then eventually I was able to launch restaurants myself in Los Angeles. And I understand how difficult it is to open one and then to continue to keep the door open. Because you gotta keep people coming in and you gotta keep up the good work! So imagine you get thrown into a global pandemic and now you not only are told that you have to stay open, because people need food and they’re gonna want to alleviate that stress. You become essential, right? And all of a sudden this industry is deemed critical. These businesses have been through a lot. Especially those that are not a part of a big chain and have advertisements everywhere.

These small businesses are neighborhood restaurants. So how do you step up? Programs like “Juntos Crecemos” have been incredible because they’ve given new life to these businesses. I encourage small businesses to subscribe to this program, which you can apply to at Pepsico.com. I highly recommend it to everyone. And for me, it’s really fulfilling. Just today, I got to visit two restaurants. I went to Phoenix Coqui and Rosita’s Place, and we were able to give them a big surprise. I went in there and we gave them $10,000 to support them. The restaurants are located in Phoenix and the Super Bowl’s coming next week, right? So we’re excited for this opportunity, which represents the perfect storm of new customers, who’ll soon be discovering these new restaurants. PepsiCo and I have worked together multiple times before and I really respect how the company shows up for the Latino community since that’s where my heart lives.