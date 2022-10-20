News that Wilmer Valderrama is a shareholder in iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast network met with positivity

It was announced last month that Wilmer Valderrama is a shareholder in iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast network and the news came with positivity. The NCIS shared an exciting announcement on Instagram saying he was “proud to finally announce!” The news.
The actor shared a screenshot of a Deadline article, sharing his exclusive statement. “Representation shapes not just how others see us, but also how we see ourselves. It is imperative that every facet of our media includes narratives that uplift Latino and Hispanic voices.”
Valderrama had the support of many like, I Heart Radio host Enrique Santos, who wrote in the comments, “Welcome my brother!” “Latinos Arriba Unidos,” wrote a fan. “Thank you @wilmervalderrama for being a voice that needs to be heard !,” commented another.
Valderrama originally began his relationship with My Cultura in the Summer of 2021 with the launch of his podcast, Essential Voices with Wilmer Valderrama. The That’s ‘70s show star and Leo Klemm executive produced the weekly interview series.
It featured conversations with voices that are often overlooked, like the front line of food service, transportation, child care, and more, per Deadline.
“We’re incredibly proud of the rapid growth our network has seen in its first year,” said Gisselle Bances, SVP, Head of Production and Development for iHeartMedia’s My Cultura.
“We are the first majority Latinx-owned podcast network, and we are grateful to our partners and our diverse roster of hosts, including Wilmer, who continue to further My Cultura’s mission to tell our own stories. It’s stories by us for everyone to enjoy,” Bances continued.