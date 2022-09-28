Girl dad Wilmer Valderrama shares the joy of raising his 19-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana alongside fiancée Amanda Pacheco. The 42-year-old Latino star said his toddler keeps him moving. “It’s been incredible,” Valderrama told People, adding his baby girl is “so much more active.”

“She mumbles, ‘I love you,’ now,” he shared with the publication. “Literally, I can’t leave the house to work unless I hear it.” According to Valderrama, becoming a dad is “revitalizing and it’s re-energizing,” adding, “it’s everything you thought it would be.”

©Wilmer Valderrama





The Venezuelan star even said it is “a pleasure to change [her] diaper,” revealing that she’s “learning to run.”

“I think every parent’s going to relate to this, her learning to run, and then us realizing she’s always wearing the wrong shoes for that kind of speed,” he said. “And then knowing that it’s not going to turn out well at some point and that she’s going to have to learn some hard lessons of balance. That’s been the ongoing theme in the last month.”

Valderrama and Pacheco welcomed their daughter on February 15, 2021. According to the actor, their firstborn’s name is inspired by a trip the couple made to Japan. After learning about Takeko Nakano, a female samurai, they decided to name her Nakano Oceana Valderrama.

“The name was exciting to figure out because, you know, everyone is gonna have an opinion,” Valderrama told People. “When we said the name, it created an unbelievable debate in our family. Some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful.”

The That ‘70s Show actor said the name is the right decision. “Nakano became something that felt strong, felt unique, felt different,” the new dad said. “I thought what a cool, fun little conversation topic for our daughter to have as she grows older. But also, the respect and the heritage, and the tribute to one of those beautiful moments where my fiancée and I said ‘I love you’ for the first time. To commemorate that trip to Japan with our first labor of love.”

Valderrama was first linked to Pacheco in April 2019, when they were spotted shopping out in Los Angeles. Just two months later, in June, they went out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebration.