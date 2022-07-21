Wilmer Valderrama teases ‘That ‘70s Show’ spin-off

Wilmer Valderrama is ready to be Fez again. He shared a photo of his script, which features the logo of the spin-off on “That ‘70s Show” with his character’s name on it, confirming his involvement.

The script reads “That ‘90s Show” and has a logo that feels kind of like the ‘90s, with graffiti-like font. The script has a sticker on it that reads his name and “Fez,” the name of his character. “To whom it may concern… Now if I could just remember the accent…,” he wrote. The post quickly gathered likes and comments from his followers, who were excited by the announcement.

“That ‘90s Show” is a Netflix spin off of “That ‘70s Show,” the beloved series that aired for eight years starting 1998, and launched the careers of Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon. Netflix confirmed that most of the original cast would be involved in the remake in some shape or form.

While the new Netfix series will keep us updated on the original foursome, it will also introduce a new batch of teenagers. The series will followLeia Forman, the daughter of Donna and Eric, as she returns to Point Place to spend the summer with her grandparents.