Wilmer Valderrama is executive producing ‘Keep This To Yourself,’ an adaptation of the thriller ‘YA’

Telemundo just announced the list of the new and upcoming scripted and unscripted series. According to the Spanish-language broadcaster, their 2022/23 line-up includes projects from Wilmer Valderrama.

The TV network said that Valderrama is executive producing Keep This To Yourself, an adaptation of the thriller YA. The series, written by Tom Ryan and Mark Kruger, follows the storyline of what happened after the Catalog Killer murdered four people.

In Keep This to Yourself, the search for the killer reignites, and everyone in town becomes a suspect.

Wilmer Valderrama poses during a photocall for the TV show “NCIS” as part of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 19, 2017 in Monaco.

“Latinos are transforming every aspect of our country – our society, our economy, and our culture. We are thrilled to introduce a powerful content slate this coming season to engage this fast-growing audience across broadcast and streaming platforms, featuring big tentpoles, big talent, an even bigger presence on Peacock with Tplus, and the world’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup,” said Beau Ferrari, Chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Adding, “As we increase our investments in premium entertainment, news, and sports content, we are truly maximizing the power of NBCUniversal’s TV and Streaming portfolio to help marketers reach the largest number of Latinos in the industry, at scale and in both languages, like no other media company.”

The news come after the Venezuelan actor revealed he will add a modern twist to the legendary masked hero El Zorro in an upcoming series for Disney. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star shared details about his character and what differentiates his role from the traditional storyline.

“I’ll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation,” the former That ‘70s Show star said. “And it’ll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it’ll be grounded in authenticity.”

In addition to the series, Valderrama will bring back his That ‘70s Show role on the Netflix spin-off That ’90s Show. “It is a lot on my plate, but I’m up for the challenge,” Valderrama told Barrymore. “You come to a point in her life where… we talk about this Mount Everest, right? And I think Zorro is one of those.”