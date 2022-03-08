Wilmer Valderrama reveals the lesson he & fellow ‘That ‘70s Show’ stars want to teach their children

That ‘70s Show might have ended almost 20 years ago, but it’s still influencing the actors who co-starred on the series.

During his time on the red carpet at the Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar Nominee night in Beverly Hills on Monday, March 7, Wilmer Valderrama spoke to reporters about the ultimate goal he and his former That ‘70s Show co-stars share while raising their children.

“We really joke around that we’re going to have a That 70’s dynasty,” Wilmer said, according to reports from E! News. “Like, it’s going to be like a Spanish soap opera…So, it’s funny because we joke around like, what are they going to be like? Are they going to be anything like us?”

He continued, “But one thing is, for sure, is that every single one of us who has kids on That ‘70s Show, we really try to make sure that they not only try to understand their roots, but they understand that they come from a heritage of people who came to this country to work really hard. And a lot of them are immigrants, from Mila to me.”

As you probably already know, after the series ended in 2006, Mila Kunis—who was born in Ukraine—went on to marry and have two children with their co-star Ashton Kutcher. Valderrama referenced that detail during his interview, saying, “And even Kutcher, coming from the Midwest and trying to make the dream come true, let’s put him in the mix!”

“But all of us really are very conscious of that,” Wilmer continued about teaching their kids if their legacy. “So, I think they’re going to have the values and they’re going to be aligned right, but it’s cool.”

While Ashton and Mila have a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old at home, Wilmer is newer to the parenting game, welcoming his first child, a daughter Nakano, with fiancée Amanda Pacheco in February 2021. He also spoke about that journey on the carpet, referncing the fact that his role in Encanto is his first since becoming a father.

“We were talking about this when we were recording Encanto that this is the first role of me playing a father while actually being a father,” he said. “So, it was beautiful. It was beautiful to be able to see that.”