Wilmer Valderrama calls Vanessa Lachey his ‘sister’ ahead of NCIS’ crossover event

Wilmer Valderrama is in Hawaii shooting the NCIS cross-over event with NCIS Hawaii and, the actor shared his excitement to share the screen with his long time friend Vanessa Lachey, who he called his “sister.” “She is one of my favorite people and, I am very very proud to be here to support the next chapter of not only her life but of the show,” he said with a huge smile on his face in the selfie-style video.

The crossover special event with Valderrama, his costar Katrina Law, and Lachey will air via CBS on March 28th. Fans are expecting that special agents Nicholas Torres (Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Law) will face Lachey’s character Jane Tennant.

Lachey shared a video with Wilderrama in Hawaii on her Instagram where they quipped about whose Monday night episode was the biggest as Vanessa broke records the night before. “Oh so you’re like the opening act,” she joked.