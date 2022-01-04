Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law confirm ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ crossover

Who doesn’t love a good crossover episode?

Two of the stars of CBS’ hit series NCIS are heading to warmer weather for an event fans won’t want to miss. Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law confirmed this week that they are making their way to the island for an NCIS: Hawai’i crossover.

Both Valderrama and Law--who play Nick Torres and Jessica Knight on the flagship NCIS series--confirmed they’re heading to the tropical location to film the crossover episode in a new video they both posted to their social media pages.

The clip also features NCIS: Hawai‘i stars Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant), Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara), Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler), Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), Noah Mills (Jesse Boone), and Alex Tarrant (Kai Mills).

The video starts with Valderrama, who is wearing a winter hat and a fleece jacket, telling his followers the good news: “Listen, listen, I’m heading off to Hawaii to shoot a crossover event.”

The video then cuts to Law, who is also in some snowy conditions, saying, “I’ve also got something to tell you, I’m coming to Hawaii too.”

That’s when Al-Bustami chimes in with, “The more the merrier” while Lachey welcomes them with, “Aloha Wilmer and Katrina. Time to be the best host.”

Anderson adds, “Wilmer and Katrina coming here? Now that’s gonna be fun,” while Al-Bustami continues, “It is absolutely gonna be great investigating together.”

“I know, I know it’s super exciting,” Antoon adds. “Wilmer and Katrina - Torres and Knight from NCIS--solving Mondays together in an NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event.”

Law continues, “It’s gonna be good to be back on the island solving crimes,” referring to her stint as Quinn Liu on CBS’ Hawaii Five-O for the show’s 10th and final season.

The video ends with Lachey telling fans to “mark their calendars” for the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover, which is set to air on March 28, 2022.