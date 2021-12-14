Wilmer Valderrama to star in reimagined ‘Zorro’ series: ‘A dream come true’

Wilmer Valderrama’s newest role is a dream come true! The That ‘70s Show alum is set to star in a reimagined Zorro series. Disney Branded Television announced on Tuesday that the 41-year-old actor will not only play Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego ( the masked horseman Zorro), but he will also serve as an executive producer.

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life,” Wilmer said in a statement.

“To partner with Gary [Marsh] and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true,” he added.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, revealed that they are reimagining the Disney action-adventure-western series “as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original, iconic Zorro.”

Ayo said, “Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”