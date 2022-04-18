Wilmer Valderrama reveals whether he’s appearing in Netflix’s ‘That ‘70s Show’ revival

Wilmer Valderrama is sending his love to the new stars of the show that made him famous.

Netflix is currently working on a That ‘70s Show revival, aptly titled That ‘90s Show. Since the original series was the reason for so many stars we know and love today, like Wilmer and his co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, fans can’t help but wonder if the show will feature some guest appearances from the orignal cast.

When asked about the revival, Valderrama told TVInsider that he’s excited for the new show, but he won’t be making an appearance any time soon.

“I’m a little busy now,” he explained to the outlet. “But I support them so much. I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best.”

Luckily, he didn’t completely rule out a guest role further down the line, saying he’d be open to it once his schedule clears up a bit.

“If the timing is right, I’d never say no,” Wilmer said.

As fans of the actor already know, he’s not exaggerating when he talks about having a busy schedule. The star is currently developing a Zorro reboot with Disney, plus, he plays Nick Torres on NCIS, which was recently renewed for a 20th season.

When he’s not in front of the camera, he’s busy with daddy duties with daughter Nakano, who he welcomed with fiancé Amanda Pacheco in February 2021.

Another That ‘70s Show star recently explained why he won’t be joiniing the revival, either, citing the same reasons as Valderrama.

Home Economics’Topher Grace said he won’t be playing Eric in the revival because, “I have a day job, unfortunately.”

As for That ‘90s Show, the series will center on Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) who is visiting her grandparents Red and Kitty in Point Place. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are both reprising their roles.