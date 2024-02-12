How to watch Usher’s Super Bowl Half-Time performance

Usher’s Super Bowl Half-Time performance featured some of his biggest classics, and an assortment of guests that wowed audiences. The show took place yesterday, at the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs game, which took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first time in the event’s history.

Usher’s performance lasted 13 minutes and 20 seconds, and included surprise appearances from Alicia Keys, Ludacris, H.E.R, and more. He performed songs like “Yeah,” “My Boo,” “Confessions,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” and more. Critics hailed his performance as fun and a celebration of his lenghty R&B career.

If football isn’t your thing, you missed the performance, or simply want to rewatch the whole game and the performance, there’s a few things you can do. Here’s how to watch Usher’s historic Super Bowl performance:

There are various streaming options

©GettyImages



Alicia Keys and Usher at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl can be rewatched on various streaming websites, including Fubo, which has a 72 hours Lookback feature, costing around $80 a month. The app allows for a free trial for new users. There’s also NFL+, which includes full and condensed versions of games, and costs $15 per month.

You can also watch the full show on YouTube

©GettyImages



Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance

The 13 minute performance is available on YouTube, with it being uploaded in full by the NFL. You can simply search for it on YouTube, since the video can’t be shared on secondary websites.