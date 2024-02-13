Isiah Pacheco wears Puerto Rican flag after winning Super Bowl

Isiah Pacheco is experiencing a career high. The running back for the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl this past Sunday. His team deafeated the San Francisco 49ers, taking home the Vince Lombardy trophy. Pacheco took a moment to celebrate his Puerto Rican heritage, draping it around his body and taking plenty of photos to memorialize the occasion.

©GettyImages



Isiah Pacheco

After winning the match, Pacheco pulled out his Puerto Rican flag and draped it across his back. He also took several portraits holding on to the trophy with his flag. "I feel amazing," said Pacheco in an interview with Telemundo. "Mind, body and soul. Eliminated distractions. It took all 53 of us tonight to get the job done."

When asked about his flag by a reporter, Pacheco said, “You gotta represent. You don’t got too many Puerto Ricans doing this thing. You always got to represent your country.”

Pacheco was born in New Jersey, but has hispanic parents, with his mom being from the Domenican Republic and his dad being from Puerto Rico. Videos shared on social media showed some of the Chief’s celebrating, including Pacheco dancing with his Puerto Rican flag.

Cigars, champagne & party for the #Chiefs#SuperBowl, including Rutgers product Isiah Pacheco pic.twitter.com/mj1UOyx3Kn — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 12, 2024

Pacheco’s historic win with the Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco is one of the key players in the Kansas City Chiefs and is the only Latino on the team, making him the sole Latino to take the Super Bowl. He won the trophy last year as well, acquiring back to back wins with his team, a feat that hadn’t been achieved since Tom Brady’s days with the New England Patriots, in the 2003 - 2004 season.

Related Video: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Gave Her Important Advice Loading the player...