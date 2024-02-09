Super Bowl: Alicia Keys to join Usher as a special guest at the Halftime Show

Alicia Keys has been revealed as one of the special guests featured at the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show. As reported by TMZ, close sources to the production confirmed that the fan-favorite singer was spotted rehearsing with Usher inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The rehearsal took place on Thursday, but it seems more special guests are still yet to be revealed. Usher and Alicia are expected to perform their 2004 hit song ‘My Boo.’ The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 6 weeks when it was released, and it’s definitely one of the most popular songs from the 00s.

Usher is set to perform for 15 minutes, and the singer recently talked about fitting many of his hit songs in such a short time to perform. Other collaborators featured during the show could be Ludacris and Lil Jon, but the pair have yet to be confirmed.

“I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers – whether we have collaborated together or rather they’ve had moments of their own,” he said to reporters during a press conference on Thursday morning.

“I’ve gotta do it in 13 minutes, that makes it a bit difficult. It definitely has been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes,” he said ahead of the Big Game. Other artists are set to perform before the game, including Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day.