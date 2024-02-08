Super Bowl LVIII: Everything you need to know about the Big Game

The Super Bowl is finally here! The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the most important game of the year, with fans already sharing their excitement ahead of the highly anticipated match, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11th.

The Super Bowl LVIII is the final game of the season, and viewers will have the opportunity to celebrate and cheer for their favorite team, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Pregame entertainment

This is the first time the Big Game is held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and viewers can expect to watch country star Reba McEntire singing ‘The Star-Spangled’ Banner before the game starts. The pregame entertainment also includes Post Malone, who will be singing ‘America the Beautiful,’ and Andra Day, singing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day

American Sign Language performances will also be part of the pregame, with Actor Daniel Durant performing the national anthem in ASL. Actress Anjel Piñero performing ‘America the Beautiful,’ and actor Shaheem Sanchez performing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’

The Super Bowl halftime show

Fans of the sports celebration are also sharing their excitement for the halftime performance, which will be helmed by Usher, performing his hit songs. “I’ve gotta do it in 13 minutes, that makes it a bit difficult. It definitely has been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes,” he said to reporters ahead of the game.

Usher confirmed that there will be some special guests taking the stage, but viewers will only know until the performance starts. “I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers – whether we have collaborated together or rather they’ve had moments of their own,” he stated.

Among the special guests, many speculate about Beyoncé, while others think there will be musicians that have collaborated with him in the past, such as Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jeezy, Nicki Minaj or Justin Bieber, among others.