Super Bowl LVIII’s luxury suites: Cost and benefits of the VIP treatment

The Super Bowl is not just any other sporting event; it’s an unparalleled experience attracting millions worldwide. For those seeking an even more luxurious and exclusive experience, the Super Bowl offers VIP suites with premium amenities and services.

Many would think twice before paying millions to rent a suite for a few hours, while others would write a check in seconds. So, let’s analyze the cost and benefits of Super Bowl LVIII’s luxury suites so that you can determine whether the VIP treatment is worth the investment.

Luxury suites for the Super Bowl can be expensive, ranging from $180,000 for four tickets to $1.8 million for 20 tickets. However, these suites offer an unparalleled experience that includes comfy seating on an open-air balcony, a private lounge area with a bar, kitchenette, and bathroom, and unlimited food and drinks such as wagyu beef hotdogs, burnt end burritos, frozen cheesecake, as informed by DAZN. With the ability to accommodate up to 22 people, these suites can be an excellent option for those looking for an exclusive and luxurious experience at the Super Bowl.

Recently, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, shared his concerns about how much money he will spend on VIP suites during the 2024 Super Bowl. “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during their “New Heights” podcast.

Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, also shared that people might not see her in one of the suites. “You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” she said on the “Today” show. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands; so far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

How much does a regular ticket cost outside the VIP suites?

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, ticket sales are surging. According to StubHub, a fifth of tickets have been purchased in the last three days, and sales have risen 7% since Tuesday. According to the ticket marketplace, this percentage is expected to increase daily as Sunday draws closer.

Typically, according to ticket resale site Seat Geek, Super Bowl ticket prices jump immediately after the conference championship games, played on January 29, then fall as the game nears. Currently, the cheapest face-value tickets for this year’s Super Bowl sold directly by the NFL were about $2,000. However, that price is after fans, including season ticket holders, win the chance to fork over several grand to buy them via a lottery system. So, how much do the cheapest Super Bowl tickets cost for 2024? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.