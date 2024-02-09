How much does it cost to attend the 2024 Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is one of the year’s most anticipated events for football fans and sports enthusiasts alike. The event has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 1967 when a ticket to the game cost just $10, equivalent to just over $90 in today’s dollars, as informed by CBS News.

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, ticket sales are surging. According to StubHub, a fifth of tickets have been purchased in the last three days, and sales have risen 7% since Tuesday. According to the ticket marketplace, this percentage is expected to increase daily as Sunday draws closer.

Typically, according to ticket resale site Seat Geek, Super Bowl ticket prices jump immediately after the conference championship games, played on January 29, then fall as the game nears. Currently, the cheapest face-value tickets for this year’s Super Bowl sold directly by the NFL were about $2,000. However, that price is after fans, including season ticket holders, win the chance to fork over several grand to buy them via a lottery system.

So, how much do the cheapest Super Bowl tickets cost for 2024? It’s anyone’s guess at this point. However, if the upward trend in ticket sales continues, prices will likely continue to rise. Regardless of the cost, fans will undoubtedly be eager to attend the game and witness history in the making.

According to recent reports, the average Super Bowl ticket price for the 2024 game is around $8,600 as of Wednesday, with the lowest-priced tickets running at $6,500 on Ticketmaster and a little over $8,000 on Stubhub.

A detail view of the official Super Bowl ticket’s is seen held by a fan in game action during the Super Bowl LIV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, FL.

However, the most expensive tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl are being resold for up to $45,000 on Ticketmaster. It is worth noting that ticket prices are highly volatile and are subject to change depending on various factors such as demand, availability, and market conditions.

A fan from the “Never Miss A Super Bowl Club,” who has attended all 55 NFL Super Bowl football games, shows a ticket from the first Super Bowl (R) and Super Bowl VII (C) in a collection during an interview ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Torrance, California.

When and where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled for February 11, 2024, and will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States. The halftime show has become almost as anticipated as the game itself. This year, Usher confirmed his appearance and teased fans with the promise of an exceptional performance that may include a surprise guest.

The game is set to kick off at 6:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), which is 3:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). This means that viewers on the West Coast will be able to watch the game earlier in the day, while those on the East Coast will have to wait until the evening to tune in.

If you’re wondering where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, you can tune in to CBS, which will be broadcasting the game live. In addition to CBS, you can also stream the game live on Paramount+.