The Olympic Games have always captivated the hearts of millions around the world. Yet, beyond the exciting sporting competitions lie treasures of information, stories and facts that often remain untold. In an exclusive interview with Miguel Gurwitz, an award-winning journalist with over two decades of experience covering the Olympics, HOLA! Looks into some of the unique and fascinating details of this iconic event.

Gurwitz explained why France is an ideal host for the 2024 Olympics, highlighting the country’s rich culture, art, culinary excellence, organizational experience, and deep Olympic tradition. He emphasized that France’s extensive history in hosting major international events, coupled with its vibrant cultural heritage, makes it uniquely suited for the Games.

© Getty Images/Miguel Gurwitz

"I believe that France had a great advantage over all competitors in hosting the Olympics. France has everything. It has culture, art, and food and has the capacity for invention and organization. We must remember that these are the third Olympic Games the country organizes. It has also already hosted a World Cup, and it has hosted European championships in various sports. In other words, France has the experience to do this kind of event, and it also has a cultural offering that is almost unparalleled."

"And that is why we say that France does not belong to the French. France belongs to the world because it has given so much.” Miguel Gurwitz

During our chat, Gurwitz shared his unique insights on a variety of topics, from the symbolic meaning behind the torch relay to the intriguing stories of mascots and venues. He shed light on the lesser-known aspects of this global phenomenon, offering a deeper understanding of the rich traditions and innovations that make the Olympics so special.

Enjoy a look at the spirit and history of the Olympics through the eyes of this Emmy award-winning sports journalist:

© Keystone The Torch Relay’s Hidden Significance More than just a marketing stunt, the Olympic torch relay is a powerful representation of international collaboration. Gurwitz emphasizes that the relay’s primary goal is to convey a message of unity across nations. “The Olympic Torch, contrary to popular belief, is not primarily used to promote the Games. Its true purpose is to carry a message of peace and unity. Originating in ancient Greece, the torch relay symbolizes the link between the modern and ancient Games. This message is passed hand to hand, mouth to mouth, from man to man, and woman to woman,” he explains. This embodies the spirit of Nelson Mandela’s words, “Sports have the power to change the world.”

Meet the Phrygian Cap: The Symbolic Mascot of Paris 2024 This year’s Olympic mascot, Phrygian, is not just an adorable character but a symbol of freedom and revolution. Gurwitz explained to HOLA! that the mascot, inspired by the traditional Phrygian cap, reflects France’s rich cultural heritage and its revolutionary spirit. “The mascot is inspired by the Phrygian cap, a symbol deeply rooted in French history. Often associated with freedom and the French Revolution, represents liberty and the fight against oppression. By choosing this symbol, the Paris 2024 Olympics celebrate France’s rich cultural heritage and revolutionary spirit.” He also noted that the mascot also promotes inclusivity, with a version designed specifically for the Paralympic Games showcasing a prosthetic leg.



© Chesnot The Eiffel Tower: A Beacon of Parisian Heritage The choice of the Eiffel Tower as a key venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics is both strategic and symbolic. Gurwitz marvels at the beauty and historical significance of this iconic landmark. “The Eiffel Tower, one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, not location offers this beauty and historical significance. Hosting events such as beach volleyball at its base is not only spectacular, it also highlights France’s organizational prowess and provides spectators around the world with breathtaking views of Paris, making the Games a true celebration of the city’s cultural and architectural heritage.”







Gender equality and mixed-gender competitions: a historic progression One interesting untold historical story that Gurwitz revealed on our chat was that Pierre de Coubertin, known as the father of the modern Olympic Games, was not very open to the participation of women. Gurwitz reflected on this and the progress of gender equality in the Olympics; he noted the remarkable changes over the years. “In Paris 1900, women made up only 2% of the participants. Imagine, just 2%. Today, women represent nearly 50% of all athletes; this significant progression shows that the International Olympic Committee is aiming to increase gender equality, ensuring that female athletes have the same opportunities to compete and excel as their male counterparts.” In addition, the Mexican on-air personality shared his excitement about mixed-gender competitions, such as the 40-kilometer mixed relay race. “Allowing men and women to compete together in the same team truly represents a step forward towards greater equality and inclusivity in sports. It breaks the traditional separation of genders in sports,” he remarked. Gurwitz believes that this trend will expand in future Olympics, leading to more mixed-gender events that highlight skills and speed rather than just physical strength.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Technology and Sustainability at the Paris 2024 Olympics We asked Gurwitz about the role of technology and sustainability in the Olympic Games. He explained how advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality are revolutionizing sports coverage, offering deeper insights and improving the viewing experience. However, he boldly states that the human spirit and strength are key to this event. "Behind every athlete, there is a structure of science that supports optimal nutrition, recovery, and preparation, both physically and mentally. However, the human mind’s strength and determination are unparalleled, driving athletes to achieve extraordinary feats.”

When it comes to sustainability, Gurwitz highlighted the significant efforts for the Paris 2024 Olympics. He pointed out that approximately 95% of the necessary infrastructure is already in place or will be reused, minimizing environmental impact and unnecessary expenditure. “Approximately 95% of the infrastructure needed for the Paris 2024 Olympics is already in place or will be reused, minimizing environmental impact and unnecessary expenditure. This approach not only benefits the people of France by avoiding excess construction but also aligns with the global push towards sustainable practices in large-scale events.”

“While technological advancements like artificial intelligence and virtual reality are revolutionizing sports coverage, the essence of the Olympics remains the remarkable capacity of the human body.” Miguel Gurwitz

© Raul Sifuentes Celebrating Diversity: Latin American athletes to watch One of the last questions we asked the TV Sports anchor was about athletes he is excited to see in action. Gurwitz expressed his enthusiasm for the return of gymnastics legend Simone Biles and the emergence of new stars like sprinter Noah Lyles. He also drew attention to Latin American athletes, such as Cuban wrestler Mijaín López, who is poised to make history with a potential fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. “I have a special interest in seeing Mijaín López, the Cuban wrestler who could become the first athlete to win five consecutive individual Olympic gold medals in the same event. This achievement would be historic. Additionally, I am eager to see Ale Valencia, a historic figure in Mexican archery, compete again. Every time she competes, she brings something special.”