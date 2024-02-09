Usher teases Super Bowl halftime performance and special guests

Usher is this year’s Super Bowl LVIII half-time performer. Over the past couple of days, he’s been teasing and discussing his performance, including some of the special guests he’ll be featuring.

Usher spoke about his upcoming performance with Apple Music, teasing that some special guests could join him onstage. “I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have features on songs that became hit records,” he said. “I went through a lot of ideas of who I would have shared this moment with me. I do feel like the people who are going to share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers.”

Throughout his career, Usher has collaborated with many artists, producing some iconic songs. Some of his collaborators include but are not excluded to Justin Bieber, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Alicia Keys and more.

He also revealed that the performance would be a celebration of his career, mindful of some his biggest hits, his Las Vegas residency, and the fact that he has a new album coming out. “I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present and thinking about where we’re headed in the future,” he said.

Learn more about Usher’s upcoming record

Usher’s upcoming is titled “Coming Home.” It’s his ninth record and will be released tomorrow, February 9th. The record is his first solo work in almost eight years, and features collaboration with Latto, H.E.R., Jungkook, and more.

The Super Bowl starts this Sunday, at 6:30 pm.

