Who is singing the U.S. National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?

As the 2024 Super Bowl approaches, anticipation is building among football fans nationwide. While many are excited to see the game itself, others eagerly await the national anthem’s pre-game performance.

The national anthem has long been a symbol of unity and patriotism in America, and its performance at significant events like the Super Bowl is always emotional. While the halftime show often gets the most attention, the national anthem sets the tone for the entire event.

So, who will be singing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl? The NFL recently announced that Reba McEntire will have the honor of performing the anthem at the big game.

McEntire is a country music legend who has won numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards and Country Music Association Awards. She’s known for hits like “(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven,” “I’m Not That Lonely Yet,” and her first number-one, “Can’t Even Get the Blues,” among many others.

Of course, the national anthem is about more than just an outstanding performance – it symbolizes the values and ideals that America holds dear. Even if the country grapples with political division and social unrest, the national anthem reminds us of our shared history and what brings us together.

Pre-gamer performers

In addition to Reba, Post Malone will also perform ahead of the game. The artist will sin “America the Beautiful.” During an interview, he said it is “Nerve-wracking, I’m very nervous,” he told Apple Music.

“But excited. I’m excited. It’s just fun and super-epic to be able to go out and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before.” Pre-gamer performers also include Andra Day.

When and where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled for February 11, 2024, and will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States. The halftime show has become almost as anticipated as the game itself. This year, Usher confirmed his appearance and teased fans with the promise of an exceptional performance that may include a surprise guest.

The game is set to kick off at 6:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), which is 3:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). This means that viewers on the West Coast will be able to watch the game earlier in the day, while those on the East Coast will have to wait until the evening to tune in.

If you’re wondering where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, you can tune in to CBS, which will be broadcasting the game live. In addition to CBS, you can also stream the game live on Paramount+.