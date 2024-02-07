When and where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl and Usher’s Halftime show

The Super Bowl is one of the year’s most anticipated events, and many people are already looking forward to the 2024 edition of the game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will dispute the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled for February 11, 2024, and will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States.

The halftime show has become almost as anticipated as the game itself. This year, Usher confirmed his appearance and teased fans with the promise of an exceptional performance that may include a surprise guest.

During a recent interview with Vogue, Usher hinted that he might bring out a big name from the R&B genre to perform with him. While he didn’t disclose any names, he did mention that he is curating the night to have R&B take the main stage.

The game is set to kick off at 6:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), which is 3:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). This means that viewers on the West Coast will be able to watch the game earlier in the day, while those on the East Coast will have to wait until the evening to tune in.

If you’re wondering where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, you can tune in to CBS, which will be broadcasting the game live. In addition to CBS, you can also stream the game live on Paramount+.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy sits on display at the NFL Experience prior to Super Bowl LVII on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Super Bowl typically lasts between three and four hours. If you’re looking forward to catching the halftime show, you can expect it to take place approximately an hour and a half or two hours into the game. This timing usually puts the show around 8–8:30 pm ET, although this may vary depending on how the game progresses. So, if you want to catch the halftime show, you can plan your evening accordingly!

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Español

The National Football League (NFL) has closed a deal with TelevisaUnivision to stream the Super Bowl LVIII in Español. The Spanish-language channel will simultaneously broadcast the game along with the NFL and CBS Sports on February 11, 2024.

The Super Bowl is usually the most-watched broadcast in America and the second most-watched sporting broadcast globally, following the UEFA Champions League.

While the Super Bowl is known for football, it’s also known for its crazy ads, with some brands paying up to $7 million for a 30-second clip.