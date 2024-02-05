Usher poses in his underwear ahead of Super Bowl performance

Usher is turning up the heat as the new face of Kim Kardashian’s successful brand SKIMS. The talented singer is currently preparing for his upcoming halftime performance at the Super Bowl, and the release of his ninth studio album ‘Coming Home.’

SKIMS has been recruiting some of the most fan-favorite stars as part of the brand’s latest campaigns, including Lana Del Rey for the Valentine’s Day campaign, NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, and soccer star, Neymar Jrto pose for the latest menswear collection.

© SKIMS





This time the brand announced a special collaboration with Usher. “Set your alarm for Friday, February 9 at Midnight ET for a limited edition digital download release of the Grammy award-winning icon’s new album, COMING HOME, with a bonus track “Naked,” the brand wrote on social media, as it will be an exclusive release for fans of the musician.

Photographed by Donna Trope, Usher posed in SKIMS’ most-wanted base layers, Skims Stretch, featuring lightweight, ultra-soft pieces, and Skims Coon, which includes essentials built from a soft, mid-weight coon blend with built-in recovery.

The singer showed off his modeling skills and made fans excited for his performance and new album. He can be seen wearing multiple colors from the collection, including Stone, Midnight Blue, Military, and Oxblood.

“When I was asked to partner with Skims Mens, I was so humbled,” Usher shared. “Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense.”

“Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment,“ he concluded.