Kim Kardashian gets candid about her painful heart shaped psoriasis

Kim Kardashian may be known for her perfect attributes, but the reality star has an ongoing battle with psoriasis. Kim has been very open about her journey with the skin condition, and on Tuesday, she shared multiple videos on her Instagram story with her 364 million followers describing her recent flareup as “painful.”

In the first video, you can see a large red patch of skin on her leg. “How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? Like all of my leg. I don’t know what’s happening, but I gotta figure this out,“ she said in the clip.

©@KimKardashian



Kim Kardashian took to social media to share her struggles with psoriasis

Flareups are not uncommon for the Skims founder, but she explained that this one was larger and covered more of her leg than her usual experiences. She also shared her determination to figure out what triggers were causing it. “I usually just have the spot, but now I can tell it’s going down my leg and all the way up my leg, and all of my thighs, so I just know it’s time to figure this out,” she continued.

Finding beauty in the painful flareup, the mother of four realized that she saw a work of art in the red patch of skin. “Wait, am I tripping, or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart for Valentine’s Day?” She asked the camera. “I think I can totally see it. I know you can’t see the psoriasis everywhere else, but lucky me, I have a heart-shaped psoriasis for Valentine’s Day.”

What is psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that affects the skin, causing it to become red, scaly, and inflamed. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy skin cells, causing skin cells to multiply too quickly, per the National Institutes of Health. This leads to the rapid buildup of cells on the skin’s surface. The exact cause is not fully understood, but genetics, immune system dysfunction, and environmental factors can contribute to its development.

Who will Kim celebrate V-Day with?

Along with her heart-shaped psoriasis, it’s hard to know who, if anyone Kim will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with. Since her public divorce from Kanye West and brief but chaotic relationship with Pete Davidson, there have only been rumors about her love life.

She was last rumored to be dating Odell Beckham Jr. in September 2023, but there haven’t been any new reports in 2024.

Although the Kardashian and Jenner clan have been known to be very open in the past, they’ve been noticeably more private when it comes to their heart. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have had viral moments in public at events like the Golden Globes, but they have not gone “Instagram official” or talked publicly about their relationship.

Kendall Jenner never went Instagram official with her ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny either. The only people in the family gleefully sharing moments with their partner are Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor Loading the player...