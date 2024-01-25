Khloé Kardashian joins the ‘Mob Wife’ trend with a bikini in the snow

Khloé Kardashian is now a proud member of the Mob Wife trend. On her social media, Kardashian showed off her best mob wife look while wearing a Gucci bikini in the snow, looking stunning and showcasing a novel offering from the Italian brand.

The post is made up of various images, all showing Kardashian in her bikini, surrounded by snow. Kardashian is wearing a Gucci bikini with the iconic logo and is protecting herself from the cool with some maroon boots and a matching coat and hat. Her hair looks blonde and long, framing her face.

“It’s giving mob wife vibes…. Faux mob wife of course,” she captioned the post.

More about the Mob Wife aesthetic

©GrosbyGroup



Camila Cabello at Sundance

The Mob Wife aesthetic has taken over social media recently, with many users, ifluencers and artists, sharing their best looks. The over the top aesthetic calls back to the HBO show “The Sopranos,” giving a modern spin to the outfits worn by the wives of the mob bosses, which usually relied on over the top coats and intense make up looks.

Still, the look is more complex than adding a fur coat to an outfit. As we’ve explained before, the Mob Wife aesthetic can involve multiple elements, including “bold makeup looks, long nails, and voluminous hairdos.” If you’re interested in trying it out, clothing items like fur coats, animal prints, leather, and big sunglasses are good options to try out, especially when paired by chunky jewelry and golden colors.