The Kardashian/Jenner clan is in full force filming their reality show, The Kardashians, and last week, they headed to Aspen, Colorado, for a day of fun at Buttermilk Mountain. Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian hit the slopes with Kendall Jenner, and they looked like fashionable professionals in the popular ski destination. Check out some of the snaps from their time below.
