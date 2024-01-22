Kanye West shares video of wife Bianca Censori driving a truck in a black latex suit

Kanye West has shared another video of his wife, Bianca Censori. The rapper and musician, whose social media feed is full of photos and videos of Censori wearing different striking clothing items, shared a new one where she’s seen wearing a black latex suit and driving a truck.

The video shows Censori on the driver’s seat while West records her from the passenger seat. She’s wearing a black latex outfit that’s made out of a tight hood and a loose fitting top while the song “Girls like drugs,” by the duo Paris Texas, plays in the background. The post acquired a lot of attention from his followers, with many dropping comments discussing Censori’s outfit with some comparing her to Batman. “Bro driving the Batmobile,” someone wrote.

Censori and West usually make headlines due to their clothing items, with Censori known for her revealing clothing items. Her looks are usually monochromatic, revolving around colors like black or cream. They also tend to be skintight, and to feature accessories like hats or hoods.

Bianca’s resemblance to Kim Kardashian

In recent posts, fans have taken to comparing Censori to West’s ex wife, Kim Kardashian. While there are certain physical resemblances, a lot of people make note of the similiarities in styles, with both women enjoying nude bodysuits and other forms of similar clothing. “It’s wild how much she looks like Kim K,” wrote a follower in one of West’s posts. “I swear I thought that was Kim,” wrote someone else.

Despite their similarities, Censori is her own person and has been with West for some time now. The two were rumored to marry on January of 2023 and presumably met through their work, with Censori being an architect employed by West’s brand Yeezy since 2020.