Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West ran into each other at Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles. The event at the Mamba Academy showcased their support and involvement in the children’s sporting activities, highlighting a family-oriented outing.

Despite West and Kim Kardashian’s rocky divorce, the former in-laws put their differences aside and briefly greeted each other, showing their commitment to supporting the children’s interests.

Khloé attended her nephew’s sporting event with the daughter she shares with Tristan Thompson, True, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

Kanye shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The pair have had a problematic co-parenting relationship since the reality TV personality filed for divorce in February 2021.When the rapper isn’t with his kids, he spends most of his time with his symbolic wife, Bianca Censori. The Head of Architecture at Yeezy recently posed for photos with her partner, showing off her new outfits, including a matching leather coat.

Kanye took to Instagram to share the photos, seemingly taken in a hotel room. One of the photos shows Kanye taking a mirror selfie with Bianca, with the Australian architect wearing a black micro bikini, paired with black boots and a matching leather corset.

The “Donda” singer is also selling his Malibu residence. The rapper listed his beachfront property, designed by Tadao Ando, for an astounding $53 million before it was even completed.

West purchased the 4,000-square-foot home for a cool $57.3 million and embarked on an ambitious renovation project. Unfortunately, the home’s renovation remains incomplete, leaving the property without windows or electricity.