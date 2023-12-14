Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North unveils her rap name in new song

Kanye West spent some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter North West in Miami. The father-daughter duo took over the stage at Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s listening party, where she unveiled her rap name in a new verse of the singer’s new song.

The duo was recently spotted in Dubai, with Kanye and North going out and about and even stopping to say hi to some of his fans. “I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie,” North lip-synced while the crowd cheered.

Kanye and North both wore all-black ensembles and seemed to be having the best time on stage. “Don’t try to test me / it’s gonna get messy/ it’s gonna get messy / just bless me,“ North continued. The new lyrics are part of his song ‘Blasé’ from his upcoming album ‘Vultures.’

Fans of the singer took to social media to praise North’s charisma and onstage presence. “She got her father’s talent, style and confidence,” one person wrote, “Wishing her nothing but the best in the world.” Other fans described North as a “musical genius,” while others said that she “certainly takes after her father.”

Kim Kardashian recently talked about the professional future of her kids, revealing that she wants to support them in what “makes them happy.” During the latest episode of ‘Mavericks with Mav Carter,“ the reality star said that she will support her kids when talking about North’s desire to run her mom and dad’s businesses.

“I already see what they’re into and like the creative energy from them and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are going to go,” she added. “North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative.”