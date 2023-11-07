Kanye West spends quality time with daughter North West in Dubai: Bianca Censori’s night out with friends

Kanye West is spending some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter North West. The father-daughter duo were spotted enjoying their time in Dubai, walking around a mall while wearing matching looks.

The rapper was photographed with North during their trip, while his wife Bianca Censori was hanging out with a group of friends. It was also revealed that Kanye and North traveled to Saudi Arabia, as reported by TMZ.

“Just casually rode the escalator next to Kanye and North at the Dubai mall,” one person wrote on Twitter. The rapper was seen wearing a black hoodie paired with dark jeans and black boots, while North wore a black sweatshirt, matching shorts, and blue sneakers.

Kanye was also seen stopping to meet some fans along the way, giving autographs and having casual conversations with a group of people. And while many wonder about Bianca, one of her friends posted a selfie on social media, showing the Australian Architect wearing one of her revealing ensembles, which consisted of a black blazer and a fur hat.

Kanye and North’s quality time comes after Kim Kardashian revealed some details about their co-parenting efforts, and explained that North prefers to spend time with her father for a very specific reason.

“North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” she said during a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians.’ “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”