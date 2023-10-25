Kim Kardashian hired a manny to have a male presence in her kids‘ lives; Here’s what Kanye said

Kim Kardashian knows her house is filled with female energy. In a new episode of “The Kardashians,” she revealed that she wanted to hire a male nanny to spend some time with her boys. She also revealed that she feared Kanye West’s reponse, with whom she divorced in the year 2021.

A previous episode of “The Kardashians” shows Kim and her son Saint traveling to Europe alongside some of his friends and moms. The trip was called the “Soccer Mom Tour Trip,” and revolved around taking the children to different games in London and Paris. In the episode, Kim’s manny makes an appearance, and is seen hanging out with the kids.

“I do think that my household — and even in our family — it’s, like, very female-dominated,” said Kim. “I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking him up and taking them to sports.” She revealed the was “scared out of my mind” in sharing the news with Kanye, who ended up taking the news well and meeting the manny.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two (basketball) with Saint and him (and) has been so nice to him,” Kim shared. She also recounted an exchange that occurred between Kanye and her manny. “ ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — and he’s like, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are like some of the rules that I would want’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, OK. That’s great.’”

Kim’s kids love soccer

Kim’s children, Saint in particular, appear to be very interested in soccer. “My son. He is obsessed with soccer, and I will do anything for my babies, so I travel the world. We do soccer trips and it’s not stopping, all summer we will go to different exhibition games,” she said to Apple TV while attending an Inter Miami game.

When asked about her son’s favorite player, she said: “Absolutely Messi. He’s so excited to see Messi.”