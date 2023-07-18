Inter Miami: Meet some of the women cheering for their partner on and off the field

Everyone is talking about Inter Miami now that Lionel Messi has joined the team. Although the team lost on Saturday, July 15, 3-0 to St. Louis, they have a long season ahead of them with thousands of fans in their corner. While each player has support in the stands, their biggest fans are their partners, who help support their dreams, move with them around the world, and help cheer them to victory. Get to know some of the ladies in love with an Inter Miami star.

Victoria Beckham

©GettyImages



Victoria and David Beckham

David Beckham is part owner of Inter Miami with a reported 30% stake. His wife, Victoria Beckham was surely happy with his decision to become an owner in the MLS franchise. The couple has been married since July 4, 1999, and has been going strong, sharing four children.

Antonella Roccuzzo

©GettyImages



Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi



Antonella Roccuzzo is one of the most famous soccer wives. The model and socialite have fans of her own, and they are a beloved celebrity family. They have been married since 2017, and share Ciro, 5, while his other two sons, Mateo, 7, and Thiago, 10. The family has been settling into Miami since their big move.

Elena Galera

©GettyImages



Elena Galero, Sergio Busquets and their children

Elena Galera is married to Sergio Busquests and shares two children with the professional athlete, Enzo, 7, and Levi, 5. She used to work as a nurse at the Parc Tauli Hospital Universitari de Sabadell in Barcelona, but now she helps with her husband’s ventures and has her own following on social media with 694k followers on Instagram. She is close friends with Roccuzzo.



Nathali Den Dekker

Nathali Den Dekker shares two children with her partner Nick Marsman. The dutch model and social media influencer gained recognition for being crowned Miss Nederland (Miss Netherlands) in 2012.

Crystal Ann Yedlin

Crystal Ann Yedlin and her boo defender DeAndre Yedlin are one of the cutest couples. They got married in January 2023 and share an adorable daughter, Seneca. The couple is currently expecting their second child or already welcomed them. In March the co-owner of their lifestyle brand, Mount Avery, shared a family photo saying it was their final days as 3.



Julia Kryvtsova

Julia Kryvtsova is married to 32-year-old Serhiy Kryvtsov, who plays defender for Inter Miami. The couple is Ukarniain and has been married for just over ten years, sharing three children.



Marianne Mota

Marianne Mota describes herself as a digital creator on Instagram. She’s married to Jean Mota, who is a midfielder. The couple shares two children. With just under 50k Instagram followers she shared family photos, occasional brand promotions, and more.