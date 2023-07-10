Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 31, 2023©GettyImages
LOL

Alex Rodriguez shows why he played baseball and not basketball in air ball filled TikTok

A-Rod may not make baskets but he makes homeruns

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Alex Rodriguez had an incredible baseball career, and while some athletes can cross over sports it’s a good thing A-Rod stuck to the diamond.

On Friday, the retired professional MLB player shared a hilarious video on the basketball court, attempting to make some three-point shots. “This is Why I Played Baseball,” he wrote over the video.



A-Rod tried his best, ending with 0 three-point baskets. Laughing, the 47-year-old said, “0 for 3, that’s all I got. Beautiful!.” “Mike would not say bang!” he added, likely referencing Michael Jordan.

RELATED:

Alex Rodriguez shares unseen family photos for special reason

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Heidi Klum, Khloé Kardashian, Hila Klein, and more

Jennifer Lopez relaxes poolside and shows off toned figure in pink swimsuit

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners©GettyImages
A-Rod may not make baskets but he makes homeruns

While he wasn’t successful in basketball, the athlete does have a history in another sport. Before pro baseball, Rodriguez was a high school football star in Florida. But by his junior year, he was emerging as one of the best baseball players in the country.

The University of Miami actually offered Rodriguez a scholarship to play quarterback for the Hurricanes. But he committed to baseball and stopped playing football his senior year to focus on the sport.

“He had size, he had speed, he had smarts,” Pete Garcia, who was Miami’s recruiting coordinator at the time, told Fox Sports. “They were recruiting him for baseball, but we were recruiting him for football, too.”

He did not end up attending college and was drafted directly out of high school in the 1993 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Obviously, Rodriguez made the right choice because he is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time as a 14-time All-Star and three American League Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

He also ranks fourth on the all-time MLB home run list with 696 career home runs. He is also the youngest player to join the 500-home run club, reaching the milestone when he was 32.



Related Video:

Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more